Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum suspended for two years for failed drug test

Fabricio Werdum's career is potentially over.

The 41-year-old former champion was suspended for two years Tuesday by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after an out-of-competition drug test April 25 came back positive for the anabolic steroid Trenbolone and its metabolite Epitrenbolone.

The suspension is retroactive to May 22, the date of his provisional suspension. He is eligible to return May 22, 2020, when he will be 43. Under the terms of his suspension, Werdum will be subjected to random drug testing.

Trenbolone is an androgen and an anabolic steroid of the Nandrolone group. Its primary uses are veterinary and clinical.

Werdum was scheduled to face Aleksei Oleinik at Saturday's UFC Moscow. He was pulled from the bout and replaced by Mark Hunt.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch Bellator 206 free

Werdum (23-8-1) is widely viewed as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. The Brazil native stopped the 28-fight winning streak of former Pride heavyweight titleholder Fedor Emelianenko by submitting him in 69 seconds in 2010. He captured the interim UFC heavyweight belt from Hunt at UFC 180 and then became the undisputed champion by submitting Cain Velasquez at UFC 188. He lost the belt in his first title defense, to Stipe Miocic by first-round knockout at UFC 198.

Werdum looked to be on the verge of getting a chance to regain his belt after notching back-to-back wins, but those dreams came to halt when Alexander Volkov knocked him out in the fourth round at UFC London in March.