Ex-UFC champ Anderson Silva shines in boxing bout vs. Bruno Machado, gets reaction from Jake Paul

Danny Segura
2 min read
  • Anderson Silva
    Anderson Silva
    Brazilian mixed martial artist

Anderson Silva’s post-UFC career continues to shine.

The former UFC middleweight champion and all-time great competed yet again in another boxing match Saturday, this time taking on Bruno Machado. The bout went the full distance, and no winner was declared because it was considered an exhibition.

The fight took place under The Global Titans Fight Series banner on Saturday night in Dubai.

Although there was no winner declared, the 47-year-old Silva out-boxed Machado for the majority of the bout and even scored a knockdown in the fifth round. Silva’s knockdown was the only one of the fight.

Following the event, Jake Paul took to Twitter to react to Silva’s bout. Paul, who’s made a career boxing aging former UFC talent, posted a photoshopped picture of his face on a exterminator, taking a shot at “The Spider.” Paul has publicly shown interest in boxing Silva in the past.

Silva is 3-0 since he left the UFC and turned to boxing. He first defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision before he finished Tito Ortiz at a Triller Fight Club event last September.

Silva’s opponent, Machado, was 12 years younger than Silva and entered the bout on a six-fight winning streak in the cage. After capturing the UAE Warriors title with a finish of Mike Santiago in July 2020, Machado defeated another ex-UFC veteran in Mickael Lebout in January 2021.

