Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer to Donald Trump, on Wednesday said he was confident the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection would criminally refer the former president to the Justice Department.

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Cobb, who since leaving the White House in 2018 has become a fierce critic of his former boss, if he had “any doubt” the committee probing the violence that Trump incited at the U.S. Capitol would refer the ex-POTUS. The committee may make its recommendations as soon as Monday.

“I do not,” Cobb replied.

“I think they started out with that as a goal and I think they certainly have put forward evidence that would justify, even in the absence of cross-examination, which I think is an unfortunate product of the committee’s constitution, but even without the cross-examination, clearly the evidence they have put forward justifies them to make a criminal referral,” he continued.

Cobb acknowledged a referral would be “largely symbolic” and the Justice Department would not be “required to do anything with it.”

But “I’m sure they will refer the former president,” he added.

Watch the interview here:

