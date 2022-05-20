Ex-Trump administration official to speak at SC high school graduation

A former Trump administration official will address high school graduates later this month, the latest Republican to make a speaking stop in the early presidential primary state state.

Ben Carson, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary, will speak Friday, May 27, at the Ben Lippen School graduation, the school announced. Ninety students are set to receive their high school diplomas at the commencement ceremony.

Lippen is a college preparatory school run by Columbia International University, a private Christian college in Columbia.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who ran for president in 2016, was HUD secretary from 2017 to 2021.

Carson is the latest former Trump administration official to make an appearance in South Carolina, an early presidential primary voting state.

Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at Columbia International University’s commencement ceremony and was the keynote speaker at the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s annual gala.

Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made a speaking stop in South Carolina at the state Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant dinner.

And Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump and was governor for almost two terms, has made several public appearances around the state, including to the State House in February and the Palmetto Chapter Army Engineer Association Castle Rally in 2021.

Carson’s speech is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 27. It will be streamed online at youtube.com/BenLippenSchool.