Ex-tropical cyclone Seth generates waves up to 9m off Queensland coast

Dozens of beaches in Queensland were closed as ex-tropical cyclone Seth approached the Gold and Sunshine coasts, bringing with it huge waves and gale-force winds.

Waves up to nine metres were recorded off Brisbane and Tweed Heads, according to government wave monitoring buoys, while the Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for the state.

The ex-tropical cyclone is generating swells that are affecting the south-east coast of Queensland and the north coast of New South Wales, with residents advised to stay away from beaches.

Surf Life Saving Queensland closed all beaches on the Gold Coast, as well as some on the Sunshine Coast and in the Wide Bay Capricorn region, with high tides exacerbating conditions.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth is bringing some wind to the waves at Tugun and Snapper Rocks today. pic.twitter.com/UE7mAlPbXO — Josh Withers (@JoshuaWithers) January 3, 2022

The bureau downgraded the cyclone to a subtropical system on Sunday night.

Bureau meteorologist Helen Reid said waves along the Sunshine Coast and further south had averaged about four metres. That, combined with tides above their highest astronomical point, made conditions dangerous.

“It’s quite dangerous, with sea levels higher than you’d expect, plus the waves, leading to a very dangerous situation,” she told Guardian Australia.

“It’s almost like a storm surge coming through, with the regular tide high due to the cycle of the moon, and the ex-tropical cyclone, resulting in places that will be inundated.”

Reid said it was “very dangerous” to go swimming but expected conditions to ease over the coming days. “We are expecting conditions to continue over the next 24 hours, but as the system moves slightly west, it might help, it is weakening as it drifts west.”

The storm was expected to become a tropical low by the time it moved towards land later on Monday.

“It will make life difficult for the coastline, definitely, but it is likely to weaken and not be classed as a tropical cyclone by the time we get to late Monday,” Reid said.

The bureau issued warnings for strong winds of up to 100km/h over coastal areas and higher terrain in south-east Queensland from mid-Monday.

The winds combined with the strong swell to create the high waves – with the dangerous surf conditions expected to remain until Tuesday afternoon.

A warning for hazardous surf conditions was issued for areas along the coast of NSW on Monday afternoon, with the bureau warning that surf and swell conditions would remain hazardous until Tuesday.

Reid said it was all part of the one system moving roughly in line with the NSW-Queensland border.

“Those warnings do cover a fair way along the NSW coast, it’s a similar situation with damaging surf and gale wind warnings, with the ex-tropical cyclone roughly in line with the border,” she said.

“It means the weather and coastal experiences will be similar.”