Ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright shows off dramatic hair transformation

Unless you live with a hairdresser, we're all currently faced with two options when it comes to our hair – either let it grow or have a go at chopping it ourselves.

Quite a few famous faces have already braved the scissors and clippers since the current lockdown began and now former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright has become the latest to give himself a brand new look.

And it was quite a dramatic one as Wright, who is married to Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan, has almost completely shaved his hair off.

He first let his fans know what he was up to on his Instagram Stories as he shared a photo of some hair clippers with the caption "Quarantine haircut pending, stay tuned".

He followed this up with a short video clip featuring him shouting "Here we go, here we go" while holding the clippers up to the front of his hair.

Once complete, he then posted a photo of his brand new, significantly shorter do on Instagram, captioning it "Isolation made me do it!!".

His trim certainly went down well with his followers, attracting over 60,000 likes and a host of compliments.

His mum Carol Wright, who has also appeared on TOWIE, commented "Still handsome my son", while singer and The Voice UK coach Olly Murs said "Ffs. [You're] one of these annoying f****** that can pull off any haircut son".

Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon added "Works!", while Love Island star Jack Fincham wrote "No way lol like it".

Wright is the latest in a line of celebrites who have decided to make a big hair change while self-isolating, with Line of Duty star Stephen Graham this week letting his son Alfie shave off all his hair.

Coronation Street stars Charlie De Melo and Lucy Fallon have also gone for changes, while Emmerdale actress Charley Webb cut her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden's hair for him, as well as that of their sons.

We're sure there are plenty more to come too...

