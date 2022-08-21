Ex-TCU star KaVontae Turpin ran for his life all the way onto the Dallas Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mac Engel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When KaVontae Turpin arrived on TCU’s campus in the fall of 2015, his focus was the NFL.

Seven years later, he made it.

Most players who play college ball think their future is in pro ball. Less than a few make it.

Turpin’s life was ball, and it was his goal to be one of the few.

He’s going to land a roster spot on the 2022 Dallas Cowboys.

Six weeks after signing a free agent deal with the Cowboys, the returner/receiver from TCU who was kicked out of school in 2018 for a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend looks like he’s going to make the NFL.

On Saturday night in the Cowboys’ second fake game of the season, he returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Late in the second quarter, he returned a punt 86 yards for his second touchdown of the half.

TCU fans have seen all of this before; road runner speed, jump cuts, and jack rabbit feet. They called it, “Turpin Time.”

After being named the USFL MVP earlier this summer, and now his success in the NFL preseason, he will either make the Cowboys, or another NFL team. Hard to see the Cowboys cutting Turpin now.

“I’m an exciting player, and every time I get the ball, there’s a big play waiting to happen. I’m happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity,” Turpin told a pool reporter at halftime.

Everyone associated with the TCU football program who knew, and worked with, Turpin during his college career somewhere celebrated on Saturday night.

Turpin was the three-star recruit who picked TCU over Texas Tech, and was largely ignored by bigger schools because he is not a bigger guy.

TCU generously listed as 5-foot-9. Go with 5-foot-7.

Turpin was your classic Gary Patterson recruit; mostly overlooked, and a player who thrived at TCU.

The only reason TCU staffers were concerned about Turpin’s future in the NFL was that size.

From the time he arrived on campus to the time he was told to leave, everyone at TCU liked Turpin. They were all sympathetic to a background that was less than great.

Turpin grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, and was not exactly raised in ideal circumstances.

When he arrived to TCU, Turpin experienced some culture shock. That didn’t make him different from a handful of his teammates.

Turpin, however, may have been a slightly extreme case.

TCU staffers had to work, and lean, on Turpin to make this work. He had some influences from Monroe that weren’t ideal. School wasn’t easy.

According to TCU staffers who worked in the athletic department when Turpin attended TCU from 2015 to 2018, Turpin’s intentions were good. He was charming. Funny.

He tried.

Escaping his background was the issue. Staffers knew his relationship with a girlfriend wasn’t perfect.

When he played, he was electric.

As a junior in 2017, he was named first-team All-Big 12 as an all-purpose player.

He was a part of TCU’s last good team; in 2017, the Frogs finished 11-3, reached the Big 12 title game, won the Alamo Bowl and finished the season ranked ninth nationally.

That’s the last TCU team to finish the season ranked in the Top 25.

In the fall of 2018, it all caught up to Turpin.

In October of 2018, Tuprin was arrested on charges of assaulting his girlfriend. The specifics were ugly.

He was involved in another incident with the same woman in the spring of ‘18, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

TCU had no choice but to kick Turpin off the team, and out of school.

Everyone associated with the program feared what would happen to Turpin when football was taken away.

In April of 2019, he plead guilty to assaulting his girlfriend and agreed to two years’ deferred adjudication probation, and a 27-week Partner Abuse Intervention Program through SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

The assault charge in Las Cruces, New Mexico was dismissed and he plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

He bounced around a few low-level leagues before landing in the USFL this spring, where he thrived. He was the only player to score a touchdown on a kick return in that league.

Now he has scored two touchdowns on returns for the Cowboys in one half of preseason football. The Cowboys didn’t even have him wear pads in the second half.

He looked so good on Saturday night as a returner it makes you wonder why any team would kick to him.

He looked so good because KaVontae Turpin was literally running for his life.

He’s going to make the NFL.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pickett shines vs starters, Steelers top Jags in preseason

    Kenny Pickett’s second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday night. Pickett, who threw two second-half TD passes while working with backups against Seattle last week, was on the field much earlier against the Jaguars (0-3).

  • The curious case of Mike Gesicki: Is Dolphins’ franchise-tagged tight end even a starter?

    Long after Tua Tagovailoa and every other offensive starter for the Miami Dolphins checked out of the game for good Saturday, Mike Gesicki remained at his usual spot on the edges of the Dolphins’ offensive line.

  • His passion for soccer survived 3 years in a refugee camp. Now this St. John's player is pushing for the pros

    Felly Elonda is one step closer to reaching the highest level of Canadian soccer, but the young player's love of the game began far from the fields in St. John's where he honed his skills. Elonda was born in Congo and spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before moving to St. John's at 10. "The love of football for me has always been there, even in the refugee camp. Whenever there was a game on, me and my buddies would all go to someone that had a TV to just watch a game," he said. "If

  • Tatis Jr.'s absence highlights baseball's ever-growing capacity for self-sabotage

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. earned an 80-game suspension last week after testing positive for a steroid called Clostebol, and he says he flunked the drug test because of the ointment he used to treat ringworm. As performance-enhancing drug excuses go, it beats Shelby Houlihan's tainted burrito defence. Meat from roided-up hogs doesn't permeate

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Poll: Majority of Canadians believe sexual misconduct a major issue in youth hockey

    A majority of Canadians believe sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major problem in youth hockey, according to a new study. A poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that 58 per cent of Canadians believe incidences of sexual misconduct are a major issue, while another 17 per cent believe they are a minor problem. The study found that 56 per cent of respondents who had close ties with youth hockey felt sexual misconduct was a major problem. Angus Reid said women of all ages are m

  • Summerside names hockey arena in honour of Gerard 'Turk' Gallant

    Pro hockey coach Gerard "Turk" Gallant now has a hockey rink named after him. The City of Summerside announced Tuesday it was naming one of Credit Union Place's two ice rinks after the current coach of the New York Rangers, former NHL player, and hometown hero. "Today is a special day. I've had a lot of things in my hockey career go the right way … This is special," Gallant said at the unveiling of the arena. Gallant, a Summerside native, played in the NHL for 11 years with the Detroit Red Wings

  • Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about $70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said. The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans. Police said they later

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Hughes: Price could miss upcoming season, news on knee injury 'discouraging'

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says news of Carey Price's knee is "discouraging" and that the star goaltender may not play this coming season. Speaking to reporters after the Canadiens acquired forward Sean Monahan in a trade with Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely that Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn't be enough. After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered num

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Six events to kick off Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association season

    PHILADELPHIA — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association that includes national team players from Canada and the United States opens its season Oct. 14. The PWHPA rose from the ashes of the collapsed Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019 with the goal of a sustainable women's professional league offering the same competitive and financial supports male pros have. The association includes 43 Olympians as well as other players with national-team and collegiate experience. Canada

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Auger-Aliassime moves on to quarters with comeback win over Sinner, Shapovalov ousted

    CINCINNATI — Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a berth into the quarterfinals Thursday with a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 comeback win over Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. Seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 14 aces to Sinner's four, as he shifted the momentum with a strong effort in the tiebreaker to win the second set. Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, went down 3-0 early in the first set before winning his first game. He broke the 10th-seeded Italian on three out o

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Springer, Guerrero lead Jays to 9-2 rout of slumping Yanks

    NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning off Frankie Montas, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the slumping New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night. José Berríos (9-5) bounced back from a pair of rough outings to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one. Playing designated hitter for the sixth straight game, leadoff batter Springer had a double and fo

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of