Ex Strictly star Tyler West and mum Debbie want Celebrity Gogglebox role

Tyler West and his mum Debbie (ITV)

Rylan and Linda Clark had better watch out as Tyler West and his mum Debbie are coming after their crown as the best son and mother duo on TV.

The Kiss FM DJ's doting mum first came to the nation's attention last year when she supported him as he took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

They have now teamed up for a new mini series called Tyler West's My Mum and Me on ITV's Lorraine and it not only highlights the incredible bond that they share, they are absolutely hilarious together.

The first instalment aired last week and saw them travel to Finland to see if the hype is real after it was named the happiest place on earth.

Their adventures saw them trying out a typical Finnish sauna which they narrowly avoided having to go naked in and as an extra treat, Debbie got to experience her first sausage in a sauna – you've just got to watch it.

Aside from the meat products, it's safe to say that Debbie now also has a taste for fame."It's a bit strange, is it fame actually?" she laughs while speaking to the Standard along with Tyler.

"I'm so, so proud of him," Debbie, who brought Tyler up as a single parent with his older brother Lewis, says almost tearing up.

"There was a time when we got invited onto Loose Women and he said 'mum, how do you feel about it?' It was the first time I'd ever spoken on TV and I was so nervous.

"When Lorraine came up, I thought, I just live by this thing where we're only here once; this is not a dress rehearsal this life and if you get given opportunities to do things then you have to take them.

"And if you're doing it with people you love, then you're bound to have a good time, but it is a strange situation."

It's surely only a matter of time until we see them together on Celebrity Gogglebox.

"It would be funny! We literally Facetime each other while watching TV shows," laughs Tyler.

"I was on Big Brother Late and Live and every single time before I'd go on set, mum would phone me and give me a little debrief of her thoughts and stuff like that and she was like 'oh, no, I had to turn it off when that happened and I had to do this...' so I would go on to the show and at the back of my mind were my mum's thoughts there and I was like 'yeah, this is what me and mum think!'"

"Now you've got your new sofa as well," Tyler points out as an extra incentive.

"Yeah, I could show that off as well!" Debbie agrees.

Watch Tyler West's My Mum and Me on Lorraine, weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.