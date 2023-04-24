Len Goodman: Ex-Strictly head judge dies at 78

Len Goodman

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78, his manager has confirmed.

He died on Saturday at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family. He had had bone cancer.

Goodman featured on Strictly from its launch in 2004 until 2016 and proved popular with viewers for his wry humour and avuncular critiques.

As well as Strictly, he also appeared on the US version of the show, Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022.

A statement from his manager, Jackie Gill, on Monday said: "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman's enthusiastic delivery when awarding contestants a score of seven points effectively turned the number into his catchphrase.

Strictly's longest-serving judge, Craig Revel Horwood, referenced that showmanship while leading the tributes on Monday, describing Goodman as a "gorgeous colleague and dear friend".

"Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It's a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever," he added.

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse posted a black and white picture of Goodman on her Instagram story, simply captioning it "R.I.P".

Story continues

While former contestant Susanna Reid said the news of Goodman's death was "such an awful shock and so sad".

"Len was an absolute legend and the definition of a proper gent. He was a beautiful man with a huge sense of humour who had such a mischievous turn of phrase."

She said she would never forget the time he described her Samba as being "all bounce, bum and bongos".

I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) April 24, 2023

The show's presenter Claudia Winkleman called Goodman "one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man".

He was, she added: "Full of twinkle, warmth and wit."

Other Strictly dancers who paid tribute included Gorka, Gionvanni, Janette Manrara, as well as Katya Jones and Johannes Radebe.

Some of Goodman's best remarks to Strictly contestants

"It was like a cow pat on Countryfile - hot and steamy."

"You floated across that floor like butter on a crumpet."

"There you were, like two sizzling sausages on a barbecue... Your bum was bionic."

"It was like watching a stork who'd been struck by lightning."

"You were like a chess master - you plotted your way around that floor. That was a mango of a tango. Delicious."

"There are two things I don't like in this world: Babies crying and hip-hop."

"You flew across the floor like a rampant crab."

"For me, you can't waft enough."

Len Goodman was famed for his enthusiastic delivery when awarding seven points to contestants

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning the British Championships in his late 20s, after which he retired to become a professional judge, teacher and choreographer.

He was the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from its inception, and made his final appearance on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

He also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars for more than 15 years, announcing his retirement in November last year saying he wanted to "spend more time with my grandchildren and family" in the UK.

Music enthusiast Goodman regularly stood in for the late Paul O'Grady on his BBC Radio 2 show.

BBC director-general Tim Davie was among those paying tribute, saying he was "a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions".

"He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family," he said. "Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the US version of Strictly

Another former Strictly contestant, Russell Grant paid tribute on Twitter, posting: "The wonderful Len Goodman has left us. He was so kind and lovely to me when I was on [the show] and we met on other programmes including his own filmed at BBC Glasgow.

"The word legend is overused but Len and his 'SEVEN' [points] became a catchphrase across UK & USA. A true character."

Boxing star Frank Bruno added: "RIP Len Goodman this is a shock he was the man we all thought was indestructible met him several times, he said he would personally give me some dance lessons if I ever got Strictly, really sad."

Goodman, who was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, was also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.