Ex-Staffer Says Facebook Can't Protect Other Countries From Political Manipulation: Report

A data scientist reportedly wrote a damning 6,600-word memo to her colleagues at Facebook on her final day at work expressing dire concern over the way the tech giant fails to properly combat the use of fake accounts to sway politics in smaller countries.

BuzzFeed obtained a copy of the memo, posted by Sophie Zhang, and published excerpts of it Monday.

“In the three years I’ve spent at Facebook, I’ve found multiple blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry, and caused international news on multiple occasions,” Zhang reportedly wrote in the memo.

The former Facebook scientist provided examples of how her team worked to find and stop misleading Facebook campaigns, including some run by political parties and government figures in Azerbaijan and Honduras, according to BuzzFeed.

A LinkedIn profile under the name of Sophie Zhang lists her as a “former data scientist” who worked for the “Site Integrity fake engagement team” — a team dedicated to combating and rooting out “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” including bots and fake engagement efforts, to undermine elections and influence politics.

Zhang was fired from Facebook and sent the memo to employees on her final day of work, BuzzFeed reported. She declined HuffPost’s request for comment.

Among other examples cited by BuzzFeed, Zhang’s memo claimed that it took Facebook’s leaders nine months to take action against a campaign “that used thousands of inauthentic assets to boost President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras on a massive scale to mislead the Honduran people.”

Other examples reportedly cited in the memo involved 10.5 million “fake reactions and fans from high-profile politicians in Brazil and the US in the 2018 election,” as well as campaigns aimed at Ukrainian politicians.

Here is Facebook’s full statement to employees about our story.



Some employees are mad that the company is only now responding...

