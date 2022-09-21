Ex-Spring Lake finance director pleads guilty to embezzling $500,000

The former finance director of Spring Lake has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $500,000 from the small Cumberland County town, which hired her to the position despite numerous bankruptcies, tax liens and unpaid bills.

Gay Cameron Tucker faces up to 12 years in federal prison for financial crimes stretching between 2016 and 2021.

Federal officials said the 64-year-old Fayetteville woman wrote herself checks from the town’s bank accounts, forged the mayor’s name and other town employees’ signatures, and deposited the money in her own accounts.

“Public officials are entrusted to protect public funds,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a news release. “This defendant breached the public’s trust by using public funds intended for her local community to pay her own personal expenses. Public corruption is a crime that affects all of us and undermines our public institutions.”

The guilty plea stems from an investigation from State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, and Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican, who spent months digging into potential corruption and waste. Located in Cumberland County on the edge of Fort Bragg, just outside Fayetteville, the town’s 12,000 residents consist of many current and retired soldiers.

In 2016, while working in Spring Lake as an accounting technician, Tucker was given “day to day” oversight of the purchasing cards, making sure only those assigned to one could use them, records show.

That move was triggered by 2016 audit stemming from Spring Lake’s missing money and purchasing card abuse, which forced town officials to make a plan to better track their spending.

In 2020, the town board voted 3-2 to give Tucker charge of town finances and pay her a $71,000 salary. One alderwoman objected at the time, saying she had not talked to Tucker and that Tucker had not submitted an application or resume, according to minutes from the board meeting.

Shortly after Tucker left the town’s employment — fired in 2021, the most recent audit said — the state’s Local Government Commission announced it would take control of Spring Lake’s finances.

Tucker has not commented publicly since the allegations emerged in March. She pleaded guilty to one count of Embezzlement from a Local Government Receiving Federal Funds, and one count of Aggravated Identity Theft.