Ex-Sheriff’s sergeant strangled girlfriend, threatened her with machete, charges say

A former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant convicted last month of felony harassment is once again facing criminal charges, this time for a violent incident involving his girlfriend at their Puyallup home.

Robert Glen Carpenter was charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree assault and felony harassment for a domestic-violence incident that allegedly involved the defendant strangling his girlfriend to near unconsciousness and threatening her with a machete after he came home drunk.

The defendant was to be arraigned on those charges Tuesday afternoon.

A SWAT team served a warrant at Carpenter’s residence Monday after his girlfriend called 911 early that morning to report the incident, a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The News Tribune. Deputies contacted the woman and established probable cause to make an arrest.

The charges come less than a month after Carpenter was sentenced time served after he pleaded guilty to felony harassment in a case stemming from a stabbing incident in Tacoma in 2018.

That incident led to Carpenter being fired after a 25-year career at the Sheriff’s Department, which, according to court documents, included roles as a defensive tactics, SWAT tactics and firearms instructor.