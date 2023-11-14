Ex-Senior Trump Official: He’s A ‘Traitor’ And ‘A Clear And Present Danger’

A former senior official in Donald Trump’s White House slammed his ex-boss as a “traitor” and “a clear and present danger to our democracy,” according to a new book by ABC’s Jonathan Karl.

Karl told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday evening that the unnamed official served Trump “loyally” for more than a year “at a very high level inside the West Wing, very close to Donald Trump” and hasn’t been publicly critical of him.

Psaki read the full quote from the official:

“He lacks any shred of human decency, humility or caring. He is morally bankrupt, breathtakingly dishonest, lethally incompetent, and stunningly ignorant of virtually anything related to governing, history, geography, human events or world affairs. He is a traitor and a malignancy in our nation and represents a clear and present danger to our democracy and the rule of law.”

“It gets to a fundamental truth about Donald Trump, and that is the most piercing and searing criticism of him,” Karl said. “The people that are sounding the alarm loudest about what a second Trump term would mean are those who are closest to him.”

Karl told Psaki that the former official hasn’t gone public because he fears “retribution” from Trump against himself and his family.

Karl’s book, “Tired of Winning,” hits shelves on Tuesday.

See the full interview below: