Ex-Royal Frank Schwindel was part of a feat unseen by Cubs since Ernie Banks played

A pair of former Royals players were part of a historic moment for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Just one of them was happy about it, though.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel, who came up in the Royals system, and left fielder Patrick Wisdom hit home runs in consecutive plate appearances on Saturday for Chicago. A day later, they did it again against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This time, it came against former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning as the Cubs rallied for a 5-4 win at Wrigley Field. Wisdom’s homer tied the game, and Schwindel put Chicago ahead to stay.

The last time a pair of Cubs teammates had hit home runs in consecutive plate appearances in back-to-back days was Aug. 23-24. Those Cubs players were Jim Hickman and Hall of Famer Ernie Banks, the team said.

Schwindel’s home run “trot” was more of a sprint.

Back-to-back homers on back-to-back days for Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom! pic.twitter.com/IlB3FZpise — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 22, 2022

“That was a good one.” Schwindel told MLB.com. “Especially to put the team ahead right there. It was a fun two batters right there, a great team win.”

For Kennedy, who pitched for the Royals from 2016-20, the loss was tough to take.

“These outings suck,” Kennedy said, per MLB.com. “The team fought back so much, and you’re responsible. These are the hard ones. You don’t want to be the guy on the mound that ruins it.”