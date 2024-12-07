Ex-Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini blasts Ghisolfi’s signings: “Only Koné is good.”

Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini took a critical stance toward current Giallorossi executive Florent Ghisolfi.

In a lengthy interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sabatini criticized Ghisolfi’s signings.

“I don’t know Ghisolfi, but I’m not an admirer of his choices,” said the retired director.

“He didn’t bring any substance. The only player who has any and is good is Koné, who was wanted by De Rossi at all costs, otherwise he wouldn’t have arrived.”

“The others are all aggregated, there are no players who can make the difference. Dybala aside…”

“Dovbyk? A good player, but he doesn’t have the happy and graceful play, he struggles to find the goal. He commits himself, he fights, but it’s certainly not with him that you win championships.”

“Le Fée is a playmaker who knows how to play, but Roma needs a different engine. Is he like Pirlo? Ranieri wanted to legitimize a purchase, a coach must also protect the club.”

“Soule? He’s strong, he’ll recover. His problem is that he has to play like he did in Frosinone. He has to make more of an impact and put on some weight, both in terms of muscle and character.”

“He lets himself be kicked out of the game too easily, he has to fight. Maybe he expected something else, but the others also expected something else from him. He has to wake up: footballers are alone, no one helps them.”

“to see Roma in this condition is embarrassing, there is no correspondence to the popular passion. Ranieri has given them back a soul, a temperament.”

“The team is more combative, the results will come soon. Now he must give them the joy of living and optimism, Roma must start scoring goals again to exalt themselves.”

“Having said that, the sacking of De Rossi was the worst decision that could have been made: a barbaric thing, but against the club itself. Daniele was doing a good job.”