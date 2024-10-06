Ex-Roma goalkeeper Francesco Antonioli: “Svilar made a big impression on me.”

Ex-Roma and Monza goalkeeper Francesco Antonioli discussed the upcoming match involving his two former clubs.

In an interview with Serie A Preview, Antonioli also praised Roma’s Mile Svilar.

“I happened to see him a few times, he seems like a pretty calm guy,” Antonioli – who won the Scudetto with Roma in 2001 – said of the 25-year-old goalie.

“He shouldn’t let himself be distracted by external issues, he made a big impression on me.”

“Monza-Roma? It’s a delicate match for both teams, we’ll see how it goes. It’s a complicated period for Roma for various reasons, they have to assimilate Juric’s concepts.”

“They started off quite well, now they’re struggling a bit,” he added. “You have to be patient when you change coaches, it takes time. Let them work, but in Rome people want everything right away.”