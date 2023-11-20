Ex-RNC Chair Torches Donald Trump: ‘Put His Ass In Jail’

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele said there’s only one way to stop Donald Trump’s attacks on judges and their staff.

And that is to “put his ass in jail,” Steele told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin at the weekend.

The former president’s recurring attacks are “enormously dangerous,” said Steele, who led the GOP from 2009 to 2011.

“I am just shocked that we have allowed this to get this far,” he added.

The former Republican grandee then spelled it out: “Put his ass in jail. That’s how you end it. That’s how it stops.”

Steele acknowledged the move would infuriate and upset Trump supporters.

But Republican 2024 frontrunner Trump has been given an unprecedented amount of leeway with his rhetoric, he added.

On Thursday, Trump railed against Judge Arthur Engoron (who is overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York) just hours after a New York Appellate Division judge paused a gag order that limited what the former president could say about Engoron and his court staff.

Watch the video here:

.@MichaelSteele: "I'm just gonna use my best analysis that I can give you at this point on this situation with Trump and his attacks on the judges. Put his ass in jail." pic.twitter.com/Dj1LAQ4T9A — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) November 19, 2023

