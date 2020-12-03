Ex-RNC Chair Has 1 Damning Word For People Still Donating To Donald Trump

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, barely contained his contempt Wednesday for people who are donating to outgoing President Donald Trump’s futile bid to overturn the 2020 election result.

Steele used one word to describe the donors ― “suckers” ― as he warned them that the reported $170 million contributed so far “ain’t going to no recount” but instead into a so-called “leadership” PAC whose rules on spending are not massively regulated.

“The great little dirty part of this is Donald Trump right now is raising money at a faster rate to, sort of, steal the election than he did when he was trying to win the election,” Steele told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

“And that’s what people need to understand. Alright?” he continued. “He’s raising more money now than he did when he was actually running for the job that he’s now trying to say that they stole from him! So, look, the grift is on, baby! It is just on. You need to understand it.”

Steele ran the RNC from 2009 to 2011 and has been a vocal Republican thorn in Trump’s side throughout his presidency.

He acknowledged that people can give Trump all the money they want.

“That’s on you,” he said. “But know what it’s going to.”

Steele’s comments echoed those of CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who on Tuesday described the fundraising effort as “another con.”

Continue reading on HuffPost