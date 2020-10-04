Ex RJD Leader Shot Dead; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap & Anil Sadhu Booked

RJD leaders Tejaswhi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Kumar Sadhu and three others have been named accused in an FIR filed by Bihar Police, after former State Secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead at his residence in Bihar’s Punrnia on Sunday, 4 October, according to TOI.



Malik was a 37 year old Dalit leader, reported News18.





According to media reports, Malik’s family has shared that he was planning to independently contest the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar as an independent candidate, after he was allegedly denied ticket and expelled from the party.

Sharma also informed TOI that Malik’s family has submitted a video to the police, in which Malik had made several allegations relation to distribution of tickets.

What Had Happened?

Shakti Malik was allegedly shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia district on Sunday, 4 October, reported ANI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anand Pandey reportedly told ANI:

"“Three men shot Shakti Malik dead at his residence this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.” "

Further Shakti Malik’s wife Khusbhoo Devi told ANI that Malik was feeding their child in the courtyard, when 3 masked goons entered their house and shot him dead.

“They ran away in no time,” Khushboo Devi told ANI.

Khushboo Devi, according to ANI, also talked about her Malik’s political enmity with several political leaders.

