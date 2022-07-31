Ex-Red Sox OF Renfroe hits 2-run HR, Brewers top Boston 9-4

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/5

    Brewers Red Sox Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe, top, hits a two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    2/5

    Brewers Red Sox Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe, top, hits a two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox with Willy Adames (27) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/5

    Brewers Red Sox Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox with Willy Adames (27) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A giant United States flag drops in behind a military color guard during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. The Red Sox and the Home Base organization honored Black veterans during a pregame ceremony. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    4/5

    Brewers Red Sox Baseball

    A giant United States flag drops in behind a military color guard during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. The Red Sox and the Home Base organization honored Black veterans during a pregame ceremony. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Christian gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    5/5

    Brewers Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Christian gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe, top, hits a two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox with Willy Adames (27) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A giant United States flag drops in behind a military color guard during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. The Red Sox and the Home Base organization honored Black veterans during a pregame ceremony. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Christian gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN POWTAK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Milwaukee Brewers
    Milwaukee Brewers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Renfroe
    Hunter Renfroe
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Xander Bogaerts
    Xander Bogaerts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eric Lauer
    Eric Lauer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Freddy Peralta
    Freddy Peralta
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rafael Devers
    Rafael Devers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Ashby
    Aaron Ashby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and the Milwaukee Brewers beat fading Boston 9-4 on Saturday, sending the Red Sox to their 13th loss in 16 games.

Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the All-Star break.

Milwaukee, playing in Boston for the first time since 2014, will try for a sweep of the three-game series Sunday.

Christian Vázquez and Xander Bogaerts each had an RBI single for Boston, which is last in the AL East and has dropped seven of nine in a season-long 10-day game homestand.

Renfroe, who played one season with the Red Sox before being traded to the Brewers last November, belted a curveball from Nick Pivetta (8-8) into the second row of seats for his 18th homer, making it 4-1 in the fifth. Pivetta dropped to one knee after Renfroe made contact and didn’t turn to look.

Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Vázquez and Bogaerts had consecutive run-scoring hits before J.D. Martinez sliced Boston’s deficit to one with a sacrifice fly, which Renfroe made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on.

Milwaukee put it away with three in the ninth when Taylor homered into the center field batter’s eye.

Making his first career start in Fenway Park, Lauer (7-3) allowed four hits, with four strikeouts and three walks, earning his first win since June 17 at Cincinnati.

Narváez hit a curve down in the strike zone from Pivetta, sending it into Boston’s bullpen.

Coming off his best start in a month, Pivetta gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

RUN ON HIM

The Brewers stole three bases against C Kevin Plawecki, who has caught just one in 22 attempts this season.

QUICK CORRECTION

First base umpire Mike Muchlinski made a quick “safe” call and immediately changed it to “out” when Boston’s Jarren Duran was picked off. No replay review was asked for and he clearly got the call right.

SOX ROSTER SHUFFLE

Arroyo was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and INF Jeter Downs was demoted to Triple-A Worcester.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Victor Caratini was hit in the helmet by Franchy Cordero’s back swing and went to the ground, but he stayed in the game. ... RHP Freddy Peralta (IL since late May, right shoulder) made his second rehab start Friday night, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said that a second-opinion exam on 2B Trevor Story’s bruised right hand revealed a “little hairline fracture” and that he’d be shut down from swinging a bat for 10 days. Story has been on the IL since July 14 after getting hit on the hand by Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber. ... RHP Michael Wacha threw a simulated game, his second off Fenway's mound, and Cora said if he feels OK that he’ll go on a rehab assignment next week. ... 3B Rafael Devers (IL, right hamstring) is expected to travel with the team to Houston next week.

UP NEXT

LHP Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Sunday for the Brewers. RHP Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18) is scheduled for the Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei