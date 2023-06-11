Ex-Prosecutor On Trump Indictment: He Could Spend 'The Rest Of His Life' In Prison

Glenn Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor and an MSNBC legal analyst, broke down why he thinks former President Donald Trump “has to go” to prison after a federal indictment laid out 37 charges connected to his handling of classified documents.

Kirschner, in an appearance on “The Dean Obeidallah Show” Friday, predicted that Trump will be convicted and face time in prison, adding that there would be “no deterrent value” otherwise for a criminal investigation, an indictment and a trial.

“There has to be a concrete deterrent for others who are contemplating compromising our national security information, mishandling national defense information – which is what gave rise to the espionage charge – obstructing justice, conspiring to do all of these things,” Kirschner told Obeidallah, who asked what a conviction on half the charges could mean for Trump.

Kirschner added that a possible sentencing to a home detention would be “no kind of punishment” for Trump if he’s convicted in the case.

“That is a sentence to basically stream Netflix and order DoorDash. That’s no kind of punishment. And I think Jack Smith understands that,” Kirschner said.

“And I think he will do everything he can to get Donald Trump convicted and ask the judge to send him to prison, probably for the rest of his life.”

Kirschner warned ofa looming indictment days before Trump broke the news on his Truth Social platform.

The ex-prosecutor, on Friday, said Trump “took a page out of the playbook” from “Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice for Dummies” as he weighed in on the indictment during his “Justice Matters” podcast.

“Please sit down and read this 44-page document, this indictment, because it leaves no room for dispute,” Kirschner said.

