Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Latest Georgia Case Development Will 'Devastate' Trump

Glenn Kirschner has explained how a judge’s decision to sever the Georgia election interference case could “devastate” former President Donald Trump, one of 19 defendants set to face trial in the sprawling racketeering probe over attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state.

Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday ruled that 17 of the defendants — including Trump — will not be tried at the same time as the speedy trial defendants, pro-Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who come before the court on Oct. 23.

On his “Justice Matters” podcast, former U.S. Army prosecutor Kirschner said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team will “come out of the gates strong” in the first trial and “prove up the entire conspiracy,” including Trump’s alleged crimes.

Trump’s lawyers will get to preview the evidence and therefore be able to adjust their defense when it comes to his trial, Kirscher acknowledged.

But Chesebro and Powell’s attorneys will only attack the evidence incriminating their clients, he said, so negative Trump news will drip out “day after day, week after week, month after month.”

“This is going to hurt, this is going to devastate Trump in the court of public opinion,” said Kirschner.

