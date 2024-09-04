Ex-Premier League star names Chelsea’s €60m man among top three summer signings

Former Premier League star Peter Crouch has named new Chelsea signing Pedro Neto in his top three transfers this summer.

It was once again a busy summer at Stamford Bridge with plenty of new signings, as well as players also leaving the club.

Whilst the Blues weren’t able to get a deal over the line for Victor Osimhen despite trying right up until last Friday’s deadline they still signed some exciting attacking talent in Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho.

Crouch names Neto in top three summer signings

The signing of Neto came out of the blue as there had been no reports in the media of Chelsea moving for the Portugal international.

The first news of the story was that it was pretty much a done deal and Chelsea will feel at £51.4m they have got a good deal for a proven player who is regarded as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had previously named Neto as his signing of the summer and now Crouch has named the 24-year-old in his top three summer signings, describing the former Wolves man as a top player.

Neto joined Chelsea this summer from Wolves in a deal worth £51.4m.

“Pedro Neto from Wolves to Chelsea, I think he’s a top player,” he told TNT Sports when asked to name his top three signings.

“I think many in Europe would have signed him and Chelsea have got a top one there along with many others, but I think he’s a top signing.”

The main concern surrounding Neto is his injury record and the winger missed a lot of football during his time at Wolves and hasn’t completed 90 minutes since February.

In his first few appearances the Portuguese has looked lively for the Blues and provided a lovely assist for Felix in the 6-2 victory against Wolves.

There are early signs that Maresca will manage Neto carefully and he left him out of the trip to Servette last week in order to manage his minutes.

If Chelsea can keep Neto fit and get him firing to the best of his ability they will have a brilliant player on their hands and someone who can make a big difference in the final third.