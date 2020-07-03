Ex-premier Brian Gallant denies targeting career of former Speaker Chris Collins

Former Liberal premier Brian Gallant denies he abused the power of his office and engaged in unlawful conduct to hurt the career of the former Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature Chris Collins.

Gallant and the provincial government filed their joint statement of defence with the Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton Friday to the lawsuit by Collins in May.

Collins, the former Liberal MLA for Moncton Centre, alleges he was the victim of harassment charges spurred on by Gallant's desire to punish him for being too independent.

In his statement of claim, Collins said allegations by a staffer he calls Jane Doe were originally dismissed by Gallant in 2016 as unfounded.

But he alleges that after he refused to do Gallant's bidding by letting a Liberal motion be debated in the legislature in February or March 2018, the accusation was revived and publicized to force him out.

Collins is suing for breach of employment contract, breach of privacy and abuse of authority. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The province and Gallant, in their statement of defence, ask for the court action to be dismissed with costs.

"As to the whole of the statement of claim, the province and Mr. Gallant say that at all material times the province and/or Mr. Gallant acted lawfully, appropriately, in the public's best interest and in consultation with members of the Executive Council and senior government officials," the document states.

Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC

"Any statements made, or actions taken by Mr. Gallant, public or otherwise, were true and/or made in relation to a matter of public interest and, in the alternative, are protected by the principles of qualified privilege and/or fair comment."

The legislative assembly is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. It has not yet filed a statement of defence.

A date for the case to be heard in court has not yet been set.