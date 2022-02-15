Ex-players, fans furious with MLB over report it may to want cut jobs in minors

Barely a year after Major League Baseball reorganized its minor-league system and 43 teams were removed as affiliates, the league reportedly has an eye on potentially cutting more jobs down on the farm.

A story by ESPN’s Jeff Passan notes MLB teams currently can carry as many as 180 minor-league players on its Domestic Reserve list. But Passan reported Major League Baseball asked the players union in the latest round of labor talks to begin in 2023 to allow “the commissioner’s office to reduce the maximum number of players to as few as 150 over the rest of the collective bargaining agreement.”

Some thought that idea had merit, but many, many others were not happy to hear MLB talking of cutting even more minor-league jobs.

Former Royals pitcher Trevor Oaks wrote this: “I’m out of the game, but this just frustrates me. It’s time MiLB gets a seat at the negotiating table too.”

Brent Rooker, a former Twins outfielder, tweeted: “MLB is the only league out there actively trying to shrink their sport.”

Many others expressed their, uh, frustration with MLB owners and commissioner Rob Manfred. Here is what they were saying on Twitter.

Rob Manfred pic.twitter.com/MJQZM3e8q2 — Adopt A Minor Leaguer (@adoptmilbplayer) February 15, 2022

Major leaguers are going to have to pay their franchise to be in the starting lineup — Roger Dorn's Son (@RogerDornsSon) February 15, 2022

Rob Manfred runs baseball like private equity firms run newspapers https://t.co/504Hn3YfDZ — Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons (@JATayler) February 15, 2022

real billionaire mlb owners are out here clipping coupons and saving their spare change in a jar instead of investing in the sport for future generations — max scherzer stan account (@real_green_man) February 15, 2022

At this point, I'm convinced that the owners and Rob Manfred are deliberately trying to ruin the game of baseball. https://t.co/nA4mcGdXlH — Cardinals Stats And Facts (@SpittinFactsSTL) February 15, 2022

Rob Manfred and the owners are ruining the game of baseball, especially the Minor Leagues where teams are part of the fabric of the community. https://t.co/VoGT6OvIiJ — Doogie Stardust (@DoogieStardust) February 15, 2022

From a minor league staffer. There are countless people who share this position and just don’t have the freedom to share publicly. pic.twitter.com/9IGQ412I8S — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) February 15, 2022

Usually sports leagues try to attract fans to their sport and grow the game, but I guess Rob Manfred has a different strategy. — Ben Kirk (@BenKirk_48) February 15, 2022

by bringing MiLB players into this battle, Manfred and the owners are using non-union members as pawns.



this is the definition of a bad-faith move. this is not “how negotiations work” — Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) February 15, 2022

Manfred and the owners are a joke! https://t.co/QgJhxnhfNu — Heath Gunderson (@Heath_Gunderson) February 15, 2022