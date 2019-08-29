Ex-Penguins D Lovejoy retires

Defenseman Ben Lovejoy announced his retirement after 11 NHL seasons.





Lovejoy, who played collegiately at Dartmouth, signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent and debuted with the team in the 2008-09 season. He played in Pittsburgh until he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in the 2012-13 season.

Two seasons later, the Ducks shipped him back to the Penguins, and he also spent time with the New Jersey Devils before ending his career with the Dallas Stars last season.





Lovejoy, 35, was part of Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup-winning team in 2016.





Lovejoy appeared in 544 games and recorded 101 points on 20 goals and 81 assists. In 76 playoff games, he added five goals and 11 assists.





--Field Level Media