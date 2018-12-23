Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy expected to get multiple coaching offers, report says

Mike McCarthy likely won't be out of a job for long.

The former Packers coach will be drawing much interest from teams without a head coach throughout the league, according to ESPN.com.

However, McCarthy could opt to sit out for the 2019 season if he doesn't feel that an opportunity is a right fit since he still will be under contract with the Packers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One big possibility is the Browns, especially since McCarthy already knows Cleveland front office personnel John Dorsey, Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf from their time at Green Bay.

MORE: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans on playing vs. Jets

The Browns fired coach Hue Jackson earlier this season and Gregg Williams has filled in at interim for the rest of the season.

In his 13 seasons at Green Bay, McCarthy posted a 125-77-2 record, which included a Super Bowl win in 2011. However, the Packers have lost three NFC title games under McCarthy, as well.