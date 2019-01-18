Ex-Oklahoma Quarterback Austin Kendall Enrolls at West Virginia

Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall has enrolled in classes at West Virginia on Friday, the team confirmed. Kendall will join the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Kendall sought to join West Virginia as a graduate transfer, but the Sooners originally blocked his request. Oklahoma attempted to force Kendall to sit out a year before joining the Big 12 rival. The school changed its stance on Wednesday, though, allowing the redshirt sophomore to join West Virginia and play next season.

Oklahoma brought in a graduate transfer of its own on Wednesday when former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his decision to join the Sooners. Hurts will be Oklahoma's third-straight transfer starter, following Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

Kendall has completed 28 passes for 265 yards in his college career. He will look to replace Will Grier as West Virginia's starting quarterback. Grier tossed 71 touchdowns in two seasons with the Mountaineers and threw for 3,864 yards in his senior season.

West Virginia went 8–4 in 2018. Former head coach Dana Holgorsen left the Mountaineers for Houston on Jan. 1. Neal Brown will lead West Virginia in 2019 after four years at Troy.