Ex-Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler commits to South Carolina

Oklahoma is headed to the SEC in a few years, but Spencer Rattler has managed to beat his former school to the punch.

Rattler, the former OU quarterback, announced Monday night that he is transferring to South Carolina. At South Carolina, Rattler will reunite with Shane Beamer, who was an Oklahoma assistant during Rattler’s first two seasons in Norman and is now the head coach at South Carolina.

Rattler was the five-star recruit who took over as Oklahoma’s starter in 2020 after Kyler Murray left for the NFL. Rattler showed flashes of brilliance during the 2020 season and entered 2021 as one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy. However, Rattler ended up struggling this season and was benched in favor of another five-star recruit, Caleb Williams.

After the conclusion of the regular season (and head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC), Rattler announced his intent to transfer. A few weeks later, he landed in a South Carolina uniform.

In Columbia, Rattler will look to return to the form he showed for much of the 2020 season. Over his three seasons at Oklahoma, Rattler threw for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 70.1% of his throws. He also rushed for 260 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rattler isn’t the only player leaving Oklahoma for South Carolina. In addition to Rattler, tight end Austin Stogner also announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Monday night. Stogner combined for 47 catches, 654 yards and eight touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Sooners.

South Carolina went 6-6 this season and will face North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, went 10-2 and will play Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. After Riley’s departure, the school hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach.