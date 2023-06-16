Ex-Ofsted chief calls for overhaul of grading system after Ruth Perry’s death

The former chief of Ofsted has called for an overhaul of the inspectorate’s grading system after changing his mind on one-word judgments in the wake of the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Sir Michael Wilshaw, former chief inspector of schools, told Tes magazine that one-word judgments should be replaced with a more “nuanced” report and he now supports the Labour Party’s plan to replace headline inspection grades with a “report card”.

It comes after MPs launched an inquiry on Tuesday into Ofsted’s school inspections and whether they can be improved.

The watchdog has faced pressure to reform after Ms Perry, the headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, took her own life in January after her school was downgraded to the lowest Ofsted rating.

Sir Michael confirmed to Tes magazine that he was calling for an overhaul of the entire grading system – possibly by replacing one-word judgments with narrative reports.

Referencing Ms Perry’s death, he said: “I’ve thought about it since this whole tragic episode took place.

“This is a woman who had the confidence of parents, raised achievement – educational provision was good – who fell down on one judgment.”

He told the publication that a narrative report “would have been much better than calling somebody ‘inadequate'”.

He added: “I think this made everyone think, and it’s made me think. And it’s made me change my mind.”

Sir Michael also said he changed his mind about Labour’s proposals and supported the replacement of headline grades with “report cards” as long as it is piloted first and ensures inspection is “as challenging as it’s always been”, Tes magazine reported.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson tweeted: “Sir Michael Wilshaw has called for an end to Ofsted’s one-word headline grades.

“He’s endorsing Labour’s plan to move to a system of school report cards.

“We need better than a system that’s high stakes for staff, but low information for parents.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “As long as the Government continues to insist on consigning schools to simplistic single word judgements, the inspections system will remain fundamentally flawed and put unnecessary pressure on school leaders.”

The inquiry into school inspections by Ofsted – by MPs on the Commons Education Select Committee – will look into concerns that the one-word ratings that Ofsted gives to schools may not be conducive to helping schools improve.

MPs will consider the impact of Ofsted inspections on the workload and wellbeing of teachers, school leaders and pupils as part of the inquiry.

An Ofsted report found Ms Perry’s school to be “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was rated as “inadequate”.

Since Ms Perry’s death there have been calls for one-word ratings to be abolished.

The inquiry will not examine the events that preceded her death as an inquest is due to commence later this year.

On Monday, Ofsted announced a series of changes, including launching a consultation on reforms to the complaints system and giving schools more information around the timing of their inspections.

Schools graded inadequate overall due only to ineffective safeguarding – but where all other judgments were good or better – will be revisited by inspectors within three months of a report being published as part of the reforms.

But Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said on Monday that scrapping one-word judgments would not solve the “underlying discomfort” among headteachers if the consequences of the inspection remain the same.

Addressing the Commons Education Select Committee on Tuesday, Ms Spielman welcomed the launch of the inquiry.

She said Ofsted was focused on how it “can contribute to reducing the pressure that is undoubtedly felt by school leaders around inspection”.

“I think it is fair to say that a great deal of that pressure does relate to the perceived consequences of inspection – it’s not just about the process itself,” Ms Spielman added.

But she told MPs that the consequences of school inspection – such as intervention or support – “sit with Government” rather than Ofsted.

Professor Julia Waters, sister of Ms Perry, said: “I am pleased to see that MPs will be looking into ways that Ofsted inspections can be improved.

“Since Ruth’s death, our family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of anger and distrust of Ofsted from teachers and headteachers.

“It is clear that a rigorous and independent review of the system is necessary, and I am glad that this inquiry will look into a wide range of important issues.”

The Department for Education said one-word inspections “succinctly summarise independent evaluations on the quality of education, safeguarding, and leadership which parents greatly rely on to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child” and which the Government uses to “highlight success, identify schools that need support and to trigger intervention where necessary”.