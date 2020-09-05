Ex-NRA insider speaks out: Gun owners should be 'horrified' by what I saw

A former high-ranking official within the National Rifle Association is breaking ranks with the powerful gun lobby, publishing a book that accuses its leaders of decades worth of mismanagement and fraud that he says has left the organization in a state of financial and moral disarray.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Joshua Powell, who formerly served as chief of staff to longtime NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, said the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the NRA for an array of "illegal conduct" merely scratches the surface of a much deeper culture of corruption.

"I think the NRA faces a massive threat," Powell said. "I think that the attorney general is really at the tip of the iceberg in understanding what's gone on at the [NRA] for 30 years."

Powell, one of four top NRA executives named in the lawsuit, is now seeking to distance himself from the organization he once helped lead. He not only decried the alleged mismanagement of millions of dollars in charitable donations for the personal use of the organization's top executives but also denounced the organization's posture on the issue of gun violence, particularly in the wake of school shootings, as self-serving and dangerous.

"Gun owners across America," Powell said, "should be horrified by what I saw inside of the NRA."

In response to detailed questions from ABC News, an NRA spokesperson provided a statement that questioned Powell's motives for speaking out.

"This is a fictional account of the NRA, period," said Andrew Arulanandam, the managing director of NRA Public Affairs. "Mr. Powell was effusive in his praise of NRA leadership and the Association's mission -- right up until the day he was fired. He has now reversed course on every position he ever took during his time with the NRA. The facts are, Mr. Powell was replaced as an officer in December 2018, relieved of all of his professional obligations in fall 2019, and, thereafter, terminated in January of this year for misappropriation of funds. Those facts tell you all you need to know about the veracity of the book and Mr. Powell's motivations."

View photos PHOTO: Joshua Powell, who formerly served as chief of staff to NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, is releasing a new book critical of the NRA and its leadership. (ABC News) More

See more of ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas' exclusive interview with Joshua Powell on "World News Tonight" on Friday, Sept. 4, and on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday, Sept. 6, and on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Sept. 7.

Powell described himself as a "huge Second Amendment supporter" with a sizable gun collection and a lifelong passion for hunting and shooting. As the NRA's "No. 2 guy," he said he "worked side by side" with LaPierre over several years. An NRA spokesperson, in a statement, said that Powell "had zero input or influence on the NRA's political or legislative strategy," but Powell says he was involved in "every single important conversation that went on in the NRA."

But he became disillusioned with the organization and LaPierre's leadership, he said, as LaPierre's alleged misuse of members' money came into focus. Powell says his work became "soul-sucking," and he now considers it a "low point in [his] life."

In his forthcoming book "Inside the NRA: A Tell-All Account of Corruption, Greed, and Paranoia Within the Most Powerful Political Group in America," Powell's portrayal of LaPierre, who Powell says he once "look[ed] up to," is particularly stark.

He accused LaPierre of cynically manipulating the public dialogue on guns for fundraising purposes and "stoking a toxic debate" for the purposes of "keeping those donation dollars coming."

"I think the biggest transgression of the NRA under Wayne was that he turned the NRA into an organization of 'No,' in response to any effort to quell gun violence. He helped to create and fuel the toxicity of the gun debate over the years, until it became outright explosive," Powell writes. "Wayne in essence bowed to the most militant and extreme faction of the NRA's five million members. Whenever the organization fell short in its funding drives, Wayne would 'pour gasoline on the fire' to ignite donations. And that strategy worked, time and again."

Story continues