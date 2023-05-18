Ex-North Carolina star Caleb Love not transferring to Michigan after admissions issue

Caleb Love decommitted from Michigan on Wednesday after he allegedly had an admissions issue related to credits transferring into the university. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former North Carolina star Caleb Love won’t be transferring to Michigan after all.

Love decommitted to Michigan on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports and multiple reports. Love, who announced his decision to transfer to Michigan last month, apparently had an admissions issue with the university related to credits transferring in from North Carolina. It’s not clear specifically what that issue is.

Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game last season with the Tar Heels, though he shot 37.8% from the field and less than 30% from behind the arc while putting up 88 more shots than any of his teammates. North Carolina went just 20-13 last season and missed the NCAA tournament despite starting the year ranked No. 1 in the country.

Love was instrumental in the Tar Heels’ run to the national championship game in 2022. He averaged 18.8 points per game during that NCAA tournament run, and dropped 30 points in the Sweet 16 before putting up 28 points over Duke in the Final Four. Kansas then beat North Carolina in the national championship.

Love would have played a big piece for Michigan coach Juwan Howard next season, especially after the Wolverines lost both Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin to the NBA Draft. Star Hunter Dickinson already announced his transfer to Kansas, too.

It’s unknown where Love will play now next season with Michigan off the table. A return to North Carolina is apparently still an option. Love is undoubtedly the best player available in the men’s basketball transfer portal. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.