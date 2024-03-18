Ex-Nickelodeon writer Dan Schneider denies toxic workplace allegations

Former Nickelodeon show creator and writer Dan Schneider is denying any inappropriate behavior under his watch following the Investigation Discovery documentary "Quiet on Set."

"Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny," a spokesperson for the producer told The Hollywood Reporter and Variety in a statement Monday.

"Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" premiered on Sunday. The four-part docuseries features a multitude of allegations from child actors and members of production who claim they experienced abuse, sexism, racism, inappropriate friendships between adults and children and more while working for Schneider's Nickelodeon series.

In part one of the docuseries, former writers alleged they suffered under strenuous hours, a lack of bathroom breaks, combative behavior from Schneider when they questioned some of the content written into shows and the female writers being forced to split salaries.

Among the questionable content were skits involving a heavy focus on feet, Leon Frierson being made to wear a costume adorned with large noses that resembled a penis, and a character played by Amanda Bynes on "The Amanda Show" named Penelope Taynt, referring to the area of the body between your genitals.

Schneider created Nickelodeon programs "The Amanda Show," "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," "iCarly," "Victorious" and more. He previously rose in the rankings for his writing on "All That," "Good Burger" and "Kenan & Kel."

The spokesperson added: "Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts. A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals.”

"If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents," the statement concluded. USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Schneider for further comment.

Nickelodeon cast and crew alleged racism, gender discrimination and sexual assault in 'Quiet on Set'

Bryan Hearne and Giovonnie Samuels opened up about the racism and stereotyped roles the were assigned during their time on Nickelodeon while appearing in "Quiet on Set."

"Someone said the skin tone should be charcoal. I started to get teary eyed," Hearne recalls in the docuseies while discussing a skit he was assigned to play a rapper named "Lil Fetus."

In an interview with People shared Monday, Samuels discussed her friendship with Hearne, sharing, "I didn't realize the significance of the impact that I made on people being the only representation they had on television and going through, I hate to call it a trauma bond, but at least having somebody with me that I could talk to, not just as a child actor, but also culturally.”

'Quiet on Set': Drake Bell alleges 'extensive,' 'brutal' sexual abuse by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck

Drake Bell, who appears in the third episode of the docuseries, came forward as the sexual abuse victim of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck was arrested in August 2003 and convicted in 2004 on charges of lewd acts with a child that stemmed from a 2001 incident. Bell had not previously disclosed himself as the plaintiff in that case.

"The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal. I really don't know how to elaborate on that on camera," Bell said. "Why don't you do this: Why don't you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and that will answer your question. It was not a one-time thing."

Bell says this traumatic period of his life led him to engage in "a lot of self-destruction," including alcohol and substance abuse.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Nickelodeon said "though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct."

The network added: "Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."

James Marsden, Taran Killam wrote support letters for Brian Peck amid Drake Bell abuse case

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, RAINN offers support through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE and online.rainn.org).

MenHealing provides resources and services for adult males who have been sexually victimized during childhood or as adults. You can visit their website for more information or follow MenHealing on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

