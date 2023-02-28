Ex-NFL running back Zac Stacy sentenced to prison for domestic violence

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was sentenced to six months in prison for domestic violence, stemming from an attack on an ex-girlfriend.

Stacy, 31, was arrested in November 2021 at an Orlando airport after an aggravated battery and criminal mischief warrant was issued.

The ex-girlfriend and Stacy share an infant child.

As part of a plea agreement, Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and the battery charges were dropped. He was also sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Stacy was arrested after Oakland (Florida) police responded to an emergency at the victim's home Nov. 13, where officers found that she "appeared to be emotionally distraught with tears in her eyes."

St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy pauses between drills during during an organized team activity on June 12, 2014.

TMZ published a video of the alleged incident, which was captured on the victim's home surveillance system.

A subsequent affidavit stated that an Oakland police detective watched the video and observed Stacy "strike the victim twice to the back of her head with the first strike with an unknown object in his hand."

The victim suffered suffered "a contusion to her face, bruises to her torso, contusion to her left leg, and abrasions to her right leg," according to the officer.

Stacy played in the NFL for three seasons, with the St. Louis Rams and the New York Jets.

Contributing: Lorenzo Reyes and Chris Bumbaca

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zac Stacy, former NFL player, sentenced for domestic violence incident