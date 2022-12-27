Ex-NFL players urge Tua Tagovailoa to shut down season amid latest concussion scare

Jason Owens
·4 min read

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, a jarring announcement after he played the entirety of Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers without apparent injury.

The news raised immediate concerns about Tagovailoa's health after the Dolphins quarterback was hospitalized in September because of a second head injury in two games. Several ex-NFL players working in media urged the league, the Dolphins and Tagovailoa on Monday to ensure that he doesn't play again this season.

Former NFL quarterbacks Steve Young and Robert Griffin the III discussed the subject with ex-defensive tackle Booger McFarland on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown." All urged more caution in the NFL around head injuries while Griffin and McFarland directly called for Tagovailoa to shut it down.

"Tua Tagovailoa shouldn't play any more this season if the NFL is serious about health and safety and concussions," McFarland said.

Griffin, who saw his own career stunted after playing while injured in a playoff game, urged the NFL to prioritize Tagovailoa the person over Tagovailoa the player.

"When we talk about these head injuries, it's nothing to play with," Griffin said. "You've go to put the person ahead of the player. I'm more concerned about Tua and his longevity with life than I am about whether's he's gonna play on Sunday.

"He should not play for the rest of the season."

Griffin reiterated his sentiment on social media.

Young didn't explicitly call for Tagovailoa to end his season. But he did urge for more NFL safeguards while acknowledging the medical challenges that come with evaluating brain injuries.

"The final frontier of medical science is the brain," Young said. ... "We as players do not understand or have any insight into how much risk is involved with our heads. We don't know, and medical science can't really tell us. In the end, we're out there every day risking something we can't assess.

"So Tua goes jumping back in there. ... I recognize how difficult this is for the NFL and how much is at stake. If we're gonna be serious about it, we have to be able to test somebody pregame, and they're out for the game."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Tua Tagovailoa's long-term brain health is a subject of concern. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Young, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, retired in 2000 after repeated concussions raised the specter of permanent brain damage. He's since frequently advocated for better treatment and awareness of brain injuries in football.

Meanwhile, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanual Acho joined Griffin and McFarland in calling for the end of Tagovailoa's season while speaking on FS1.

"You’ve gotta shut Tua down for the season," Acho said. "Period. No conversation, no discussion, no second thoughts. You’ve got to shut him down for the season. …

"It is better to be safe than to be sorry. The Dolphins have already been sorry once this year."

In "sorry," Acho referenced Miami's Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals that saw Tagovailoa leave the game on a stretcher in a frightening scene that ended with the Dolphins quarterback in the hospital. A second injury to his head in two weeks was the culprit. A week prior, he sustained what the Dolphins initially assessed as a head injury against the Buffalo Bills before he was cleared to return and finish the game. The NFLPA ultimately fired a doctor who was involved in clearing Tagovailoa to return, and the league has since updated its concussion protocol.

The back of Tagovailoa's head bounced off the turf that day against the Bills, much like it did on Sunday against the Packers. He was medically cleared the next week to play against the Bengals and ended up in the hospital. Hence the magnified concern about the Dolphins quarterback, who's now appeared to sustain three head injuries in the course of one NFL season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are in the thick of the AFC playoff race with remaining games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets that will determine their postseason standing. Tagovailoa's status for Sunday against New England was unclear as of Monday.

Pressure will be high for Tagovailoa to play if he's deemed healthy. But concern about his long-term health could ultimately outweigh it.

Latest Stories

  • Panthers bring back former All-Pro CB Josh Norman for unexpected playoff push

    Norman emerged as an All-Pro in Carolina in 2015, but hasn't played in the NFL this season at 35 years old.

  • Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish U.N. peacekeeper's killing

    The Lebanese army detained over the weekend a main suspect in the recent killing of an Irish U.N. peacekeeper in a move coordinated with powerful armed group Hezbollah, two security sources and a Hezbollah spokesperson said. The man is a supporter of the Iran-backed militia and heavyweight political party, but not a member of the group, the Hezbollah spokesperson told Reuters. The security sources said the man was suspected of firing shots at a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle that was travelling through south Lebanon on Dec. 15.

  • Nathaniel Hackett fired after rough start to season and blowout Christmas loss to the Rams

    Hackett was in trouble right away.

  • Purdy's ascension no longer a surprise for 49ers

    When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a surprise. Purdy joined some illustrious company with his third straight winning start with two touchdown passes, leading the 49ers to their eighth straight win in a 37-20 victory over Washington on Saturday. Purdy's play has ensured that the surging Niners (11-4) have shown no signs of slowing down after turning the offense over to their third-string quarterback.

  • Eberflus: Bears won't consider sitting Fields rest of season

    Matt Eberflus insisted the Chicago Bears won't shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the remaining two games. Fields was hobbling at the end of Saturday's 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills after someone stepped on his foot.

  • Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. ejected after brutal hit on Colts WR

    Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.

  • AFC-leading Bills adapt, overcome myriad challenges

    A case can be made that no NFL team this season has been better than the Buffalo Bills at overcoming myriad on- and off-field challenges and distractions. Whether dealing with weather-related disruptions, shuffling lineups due to injuries, or changing course to address in-game deficiencies, the Sean McDermott-coached Bills (12-3) have proven resourceful in building an AFC-leading record. The Bills have won six straight, a run that began when their “home” game against Cleveland was shifted to Detroit because of a major snowstorm hitting western New York.

  • Week 16 NFL power rankings: Lions' surge continues, while Cowboys booted from top five

    While the Cowboys will be in the postseason, their loss to Jaguars was concerning, while the Lions' surge has them in top 10 of power rankings.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first series, and Stefanski revealed Monday that it was because he was being disciplined. "Just a team thing,” Stefanski said during a Zoom call, without elaborating. “That was my decision.” Stefanski benched starting safety Gr

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg