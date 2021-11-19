Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested In Beating Of Ex-Girlfriend

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who had been hunted by police since he was caught on camera beating his ex-girlfriend over the weekend, was arrested in Florida Thursday night and jailed.

Stacy, 30, who once played for the New York Jets, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He was held in Orange County Jail, inmate records show.

Stacy reportedly went on the run as video footage circulated of him apparently striking Kristin Evans, the mother of their 5-month-old son, and throwing her into a television. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said it learned that he had fled the state at one point, USA Today reported.

Stacy was visiting Evans and the baby Saturday at her home when he erupted in a jealous rage, Evans told investigators. Oakland police said officers arrived within two minutes of a domestic disturbance call, but Stacy was already gone.

Evans said in a restraining order that she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and that Stacy had been brutalizing her since she became pregnant with their child last year, the New York Post noted.

Stacy played for the St. Louis Rams in 2013 and 2014, and for the New York Jets in 2015.

Zac Stacy, pictured in his booking photo. (Photo: Orange County Incarcerations)

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

