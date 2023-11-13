Ex-Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse training with Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield FC

Papiss Cissé (left) spent five seasons in the Premier League with Newcastle United - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cissé has been training with Macclesfield FC with a view to joining the ambitious non-league club.

Cissé, 38, is a free agent after leaving Amiens SC in the summer after spending a season in Ligue 2, where he was the French club’s top scorer with 12 goals. It is understood he is living local to Macclesfield and while assessing his next move has been training with the seventh-tier outfit.

The phoenix club of Macclesfield Town have secured back-to-back promotions since starting in the North West Counties Premier Division in 2020. They were bought by Robert Smethurst and have ex-Wales midfielder and pundit Robbie Savage as their director of football.

They are currently in the Northern Premier League and have players with EFL experience in their ranks. Recently they appointed Alex Bruce, the former Ipswich and Hull centre-back, as manager and recruited Paul McGuinness, the ex-Manchester United academy manager, as head coach.

Ex-Everton midfielder Oumar Niasse has also had training sessions with Bruce’s squad, along with Cisse. Niasse, 33, was at Morecambe last season and was reported by the Liverpool Echo to be playing in informal “pick-up” games involving free agents and retired players.

Having a player like Cissé training at Macclesfield shows their pull in non-league football and should they sign him as a free agent it would be seen as a huge coup. He spent five seasons in the Premier League with Newcastle, scoring 44 goals including his wonder-goal against Chelsea in 2012.

After leaving St James’ Park in 2016 he joined Shandong Luneng during the expansion of the Chinese Super League, then went to Turkey and had spells with Fenerbahce, Alanyaspor and Caykur Rizespor.

Macclesfield won against Whitby at the weekend with one of the goals coming from John Rooney, the brother of former England captain Wayne Rooney.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.