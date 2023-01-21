Ex-Navy SEAL dies fighting in Bakhmut

TORETSK, UKRAINE - JANUARY 20: A woman walks by destroyed buildings in the mining town of Toretsk, which is situated under 20 miles from the front lines of fighting on January 20, 2023 in Toretsk, Ukraine. Russia has stepped up its offensive in the Donetsk region since the start of the year, with the region's Kyiv-appointed governor accusing Russia of using scorched-earth tactics. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A former US Navy SEAL has become the sixth known American to have died in Ukraine after being deployed in Bakhmut.



Daniel Swift, 35, was injured in Dnipro and died of his wounds, Rolling Stone reported, citing US officials.



Swift had deserted his post in San Diego in 2019 and was not fighting in an official capacity for the US Navy.



Adam Thiemann, a former US Army Ranger who previously fought in Ukraine with Swift, told Rolling Stone Swift unexpectedly turned up in Irpin in Ukraine without any equipment of his own.

He suffered a massive traumatic brain injury and died early Thursday morning.

Bakhmut has become the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in the war, with both sides suffering heavy losses.

"We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine," the Navy said.



09:53 AM

Life on the frontline: I went from driving NHS ambulances to dodging Russian rocket attacks

09:44 AM

US officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says

Senior US officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of US weaponry is in place and training has been provided.

The United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday

President Joe Biden, who approved a new $2.5 billion (£2.02 billion) weapons package for Ukraine this week, told reporters at the White House, "Ukraine is going to get all the help they need," when asked if he supports Poland's intention to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

09:34 AM

'Russia to retaliate after RT accounts frozen in France'

Moscow will retaliate against French media in Russia after the bank accounts of RT France, the French arm of its state broadcaster, were frozen, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

"The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia," the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted an anonymous foreign ministry source as saying.

The measures "will be remembered", the source said, accusing Paris of "terrorising Russian journalists."