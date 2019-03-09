Ex-N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried accused of paying Dennis Smith Jr.'s family through assistant, report says

An attorney claimed in a court document last month that former North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried used an assistant to give the family of Dennis Smith Jr. thousands of dollars while Smith was being recruited, ESPN.com reported Friday.

ESPN's sources said that an attorney for former Gottfried assistant Orlando Early claimed Feb. 12 that Gottfried twice handed Early envelopes that Early was to give to Smith's personal trainer, Shawn Farmer. From there, Farmer was to deliver the envelopes to Smith's father, former NBA player Dennis Smith Sr. Early, according to the attorney, believed the envelopes contained cash.

The attorney's claims were included in a sentencing memorandum related to the corruption case of James Gatto, a former executive for Adidas. Gatto was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in federal prison after he and two other men were found guilty last October of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. The men used Adidas money to entice top recruits to attend schools that had contracts with the apparel company.

Gatto's co-defendants, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, were each sentenced to six months for their roles in the fraud and conspiracy. The three were arrested as part of a sprawling federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Gottfried's attorney, Scott Tompsett, disputed the claims made by Early's attorney.

"The statement being reported on is false and conflicts with the sworn testimony of the government's lead witness in the trial last fall," Tompsett told ESPN in a statement. Tompsett was referring to T.J. Gassnola, a former Adidas consultant who Tompsett said testified at trial that he "did not discuss the payment to Dennis Smith with anyone at N.C. State other than one assistant coach."

Gassnola testified that he gave Early $40,000 to give to Smith's family. Early's attorney claimed in the February document that his client believed Smith's family was seeking $100,000 or more for Smith's commitment, ESPN reported.

No allegations were made against Gottfried during the trial, ESPN reported.

Smith played one season for N.C. State before leaving for the NBA in 2017. He now plays for the Knicks.

Early is now a scout for the NBA's Grizzlies. ESPN reported he did not respond to requests for comment. Gottfried is now the head coach at Cal State Northridge.

N.C. State spokesman Fred Demarest told ESPN and the (Raleigh, N.C.) News & Observer on Friday that the university was not aware of the claims being made against Gottfried.

"If such information exists, it has not been shared with the university," Demarest wrote in an email, according to ESPN and the N&O.

ESPN reported that Gottfried is the first head coach to be directly associated with the improper payments made by Adidas.