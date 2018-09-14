Ex-MotoGP rider Anthony West suspended over queried drug test

Ex-MotoGP rider suspended over queried drug test

The FIM has announced that former MotoGP rider Anthony West has been provisionally suspended for a possible doping violation.

The 37-year-old Australian, who rides a Kawasaki ZC-6R for his own team EAB Antwest Racing in the World Superbike-supporting World Supersport championship, failed an in-competition drug test administered during the Misano round in July.

An FIM statement explained that "an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List" was found in West's urine sample.

The rider, who is "barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice", can request the analysis of a B sample.

West, who has won races in 250cc, Moto2 and World Supersport, had an on-and-off career in grand prix racing's premier class that spanned well over a decade.

He was customer Honda rider in the final 500cc season in 2001 and rode for the Kawasaki factory squad in MotoGP in 2007-2008.

His most recent MotoGP appearance came in 2015, when he stood in for Karel Abraham aboard an Open-class Honda bike.

This is the second time in West's career that he has faced a suspension over anti-doping.

In 2012 tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexanamine in 2012, when he was competing in Moto2.

He received an initial one-month suspension before an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency for a harsher punishment resulted in a retroactive 18-month ban.

This meant he was disqualified for over a season's worth of Moto2 races between 2012 and '13, which included a pair of runner-up finishes.