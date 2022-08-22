Ex-Mormon uses TikTok to 'unravel all the trauma' purity culture caused her: 'I felt disgusted with my body'

Katie Mather
·5 min read

When Mindy was 19 years old, she lost her virginity to her husband on their wedding night. She says the first thing she felt was guilt.

“I had spent my whole life learning that if I kept myself pure and worthy for my husband, then my sex life would be great,” Mindy told In The Know. “I felt incredibly flawed and broken.”

Mindy — which is not her real name but the alias she uses online and how she asked to be referred to for this story — grew up in a Mormon household. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), or, informally, the Mormon Church, is a non-Trinitarian faith under Christianity that encourages followers to remain chaste until they enter a heterosexual marriage.

“When I was taught about sex it was always in relation to men,” Mindy said. “It makes women feel selfish by desiring things for themselves.”

Mindy said she was told that the ultimate goal in life was to be a mother and wife. She was taught that she, as a woman, was to only think about sex as a way of serving her husband and fulfilling this goal.

“I was going to be the best Mormon and live the perfect Mormon life,” she added. But she didn’t expect to deal with “shame and guilt and panic attacks around sex” after she got married.

Purity culture disproportionately affects women and girls, author Katie Cross argues in her book Feminist Trauma Theologies: Body, Scripture & Church in Critical Perspective. Although purity culture has been around for decades, abstinence-based sex education started to become more popular in the U.S. in the ’90s and 2000s as part of a recurring trend where, as author Jessica Valenti puts it, society seems to connect “sexual immorality” with “national insecurity and impending apocalypse.”

Being taught that sex was immoral caused “trauma” for Mindy that she’s still grappling with. A lot of her processing has been documented on her TikTok account, where she has almost 200,000 followers.

“I was three years old when I was first told to keep my legs together when I wear a dress so that boys wouldn’t see my underwear,” she said in one video. “I was 13 years old when I was told that boys would want sex all the time and girls are inherently less sexual — so it was my job to be the gatekeeper.”

Studies have found it’s ultimately hard to compare men’s and women’s sexual desires because women’s sexual behaviors tend to change over time and women also face a lot more stigma for being sexually active.

“I was 16 the first time I kissed a boy with tongue, and felt so guilty about it, I wanted to die,” Mindy continued in her video. “I felt disgusted with my body.”

After a year of being married to her husband, Mindy said she believed God wasn’t answering her prayers as punishment for her pre-marriage sexual feelings. At 30 years old, Mindy decided to really investigate how purity culture had affected her relationship with sex and kept coming across the phrase “good girl syndrome” — which she repeatedly tried to dismiss.

“I had read about it before but had always brushed it off because I didn’t believe that was what I was struggling with,” Mindy told In The Know. “That was the beginning of me unraveling all the trauma purity culture had caused me.”

Good girl syndrome is when a woman defines her worth and likability by how she can serve others. It’s a similar ideology to being a “perfect Mormon.”

“The Mormon ideal of perfection is more demanding than the military,” psychotherapist Donna Bevan-Lee argues. “It applies, not only to appearance, conduct and job performance, but also to thoughts and feelings, to a person’s fundamental being.”

Mindy has since left the church, which was not easy.

“My friends were Mormon, my family was Mormon, most everyone I knew was Mormon,” she told In The Know. “When I realized I couldn’t participate in the religion anymore, I was suddenly not one of the group.”

Something that made the decision a little easier for Mindy was that her children did not want to be raised under Mormonism.

“I felt a need to protect my children from the church and its teachings,” she explained. “Once I began to realize how much purity culture had harmed my relationship with sex I knew I would be raising my [daughters] differently.”

Mindy’s daughters are not the only people affected by Mindy’s decision to leave. Since starting her TikTok account, Mindy says that she receives countless messages from ex-Mormons.

“The overwhelming message is of gratitude,” she said. “There is comfort in knowing you aren’t crazy and you aren’t alone. That there is happiness and a fulfilling life outside of the Mormon Church.”

Mindy doesn’t consider herself “healed” — in fact, she referred to the process as “never-ending.” She still gets triggered by resurfacing memories but fortunately has built a support system on TikTok that allows her to feel validated and normal.

“The most healing thing of all has been social media, honestly,” she said. “Being able to find humor in hard situations has helped me move past so much hurt.”

Mindy recommends: Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

“This book does such a great job of explaining women’s sexuality and normalizing everything that makes you feel different and broken,” Mindy said. “It helped shift my brain into a more sex-positive place.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or mental health concerns, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-6264. You can also connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor at no charge by texting the word “HOME” to 741741. Visit the NAMI website to learn more about signs and symptoms of various mental health conditions.

The post Ex-Mormon uses TikTok to ‘unravel all the trauma’ purity culture caused her appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Toddler turns time-out into adorable dance party

5 tower fans and ACs with built-in air purifiers that help with asthma and allergies

TikTok mom shares easy and pain-free Band-Aid removal hack

TikTok says this best-selling perfume will earn you tons of compliments: 'It will make everyone you pass attracted to you'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt