Ex-MLB All-Star pitcher busted by police with more than 20 kilos of drugs

Ex-MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested with 20 kilos of cocaine or heroin near San Diego. (AP)

Ex-Major League Baseball journeyman Esteban Loaiza was arrested Friday with more than 20 kilos of either cocaine, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, and is currently in jail on $200,000 bond.

Loaiza, 46, was charged with possessing and transporting narcotics for sale, according to sheriff’s records, which indicate he had more than 20 kilos — which translates to more than 44 pounds and has a street value of $500,000. He’s due in court Wednesday.

According to TMZ, authorities found what they allege is “sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband” in Loaiza’s car during a minor traffic stop. From there, they got a warrant to search Loaiza’s house and found the alleged cocaine. The San Diego Union-Tribune, meanwhile, is reporting that Loaiza was spotted by the border crime suppression team driving away from a house it believed was part of a smuggling operation.

Loaiza pitched in the big leagues from 1995 to 2008, playing for eight different teams and even started the 2003 All-Star Game as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He’s the second-winningest Mexican pitcher in MLB history behind Fernando Valenzuela.

While that’s how baseball fans recognize Loaiza’s name, he’s also famous for marrying singer Jenni Rivera in 2010 and appearing on her reality show, “I Love Jenni.” Rivera died in a 2012 plane crash and was in the process of getting divorced from Loaiza at the time.

Recently, Loaiza made an appearance at the White Sox’s annual SoxFest in Chicago:





This isn’t the first time Loaiza has gotten in trouble with the law. He was arrested in 2006, while playing for the Oakland Athletics, after he was caught driving 120 mph on the freeway in his Ferrari and failed a sobriety test.

