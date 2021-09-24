Ex-MLB outfielder Daryl Strawberry's missing granddaughter found safe: 'So many prayers answered'

Daryl Strawberry experienced a grandparent's worst nightmare on Thursday. The granddaughter of the former New York Mets and New York Yankees outfielder, MyLisa Reid, was missing.

Strawberry posted a picture and description on Instagram, asking his followers to contact the Henderson, Nevada police department if they had information. 14-year-old MyLisa was last seen in Las Vegas at 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 22, wearing a black outfit with white Jordans.

Strawberry's daughter and MyLisa's mother, "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star Diamond Strawberry, also posted an appeal on Instagram, hoping someone would recognize MyLisa or know where she was.

Both Strawberry and Diamond's original posts had been taken down by Friday morning, because there was good news: MyLisa had been found. The happy grandfather and mother added new posts to their Instagrams, celebrating her return and thanking everyone for their help.

Diamond commented on her father's post, thanking him for his help.

"Thanks for all your help dad," Diamond wrote. "Getting the word out there is what got my baby home!!! Thank you Jesus!!!!!!!!!!"