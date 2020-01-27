Ex-McLaren/Lotus F1 boss Boullier to be French GP managing director

Boullier to become managing director of French GP

Former McLaren and Lotus Formula 1 team boss Eric Boullier has increased his involvement with the French Grand Prix by becoming the event's managing director.

Boullier originally joined the organisation team last February, assuming the title of strategic sports and operational advisor and ambassador.

His new role was announced at the same time as an updated "mobility plan", intended to address access issues at Paul Ricard, was outlined.

"Since 2019 the French Grand Prix team has already benefited greatly from Eric Boullier's advice and expertise," said French GP president, Christian Estrosi.

"Eric had already participated in the working group for the return of the French Grand Prix and I am delighted that he is now getting more involved in its organisation."

Boullier added: "I am happy and proud to be more involved in this beautiful project that is the Grand Prix de France.

"I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of this great motor sport event on French soil."

The revised mobility plan builds on the park and ride system that was used last year, with buses travelling from key local towns.

The race organiser said the network of shuttles "will be extended to the towns of St-Cyr sur Mer, Le Castellet [and] Le Beausset while increasing the number of parking spots available from La Ciotat".

It added that the spectator campsite will be extended and that "the traffic routes, the layout of the parking areas as well as the information system set up in 2019 will be improved upon".

New features for 2020 include shuttles from Marseille, Toulon and Aix-en-Provence for the whole event, from Arles, Avignon, Draguignan, Gap-Tallard, Manosque, Nice, Saint-Raphael and Salon de Provence on the Saturday and Sunday, and from Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Montpellier, Perpignan and Valence on race day.

The organiser has also tried to appeal to fans based outside of France with shuttles from Barcelona, Milan, Turin, Amsterdam and Eindhoven, offering packages that include three nights of camping and race tickets.

There will also be a car pool application with "the possibility of using a priority lane and a reserved car park".

