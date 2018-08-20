Ex-Maryland WR Says Trainer Tried to Force Him to Return Too Soon After Concussion

Former wide receiver DeAndre Lane became the latest athlete to report an instance of player mistreatment at Maryland by detailing misconduct by the team's training staff in 2016.

In a story by Jeff Ermann of 247Sports, Lane revealed he was pressured by head trainer Wes Robinson to "return quickly" from a concussion sustained in 2016. Lane also accused Robinson of insisting the wide receiver play through a tear in his tendon.

"It was Wes more than anybody," Lane said. "He would constantly say I was lying about having headaches, like two days out from having a concussion. I felt like I was the only one who cared about my brain. He was like, you're just scared to play. I was like, I don't want to come back early and get another one, because I had already had one earlier in my career."

Robinson was placed on administrative leave by the university on August 13 following ESPN's report of a "toxic" culture in the football program. Former staff members described Robinson in interviews with ESPN as "meek and mild-mannered" and "very professional" before changing his approach after head coach D.J. Durkin's arrival. Durkin has also been placed on leave.

In addition to the school's investigation of the football program's culture, Maryland is currently in the midst of an investigation regarding the death of freshman Jordan McNair following a practice on May 29.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh addressed the media on August 14, accepting "legal and moral responsibility" for McNair's death. The University of Maryland's governing board assumed control of the investigations on Friday, the one into McNair's death and the one into the toxic culture