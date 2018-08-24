Ex-Maryland AD used school funds to defend accused players

Maryland says former athletic director Kevin Anderson used school money from a discretionary account to pay for the legal defense of two football players accused of sexual misconduct last year.

The school issued a statement to the Washington Post on Thursday, adding that it only learned of Anderson's actions when it received an invoice.

Maryland says Anderson was told to sever ties with the company, but ignored the school's directive. When contacted by phone on Thursday, Anderson called the report "inaccurate."

Maryland coach DJ Durkin, currently on leave amid an investigation into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June, was reportedly the first person to contact the law firm after it was hired by Anderson.

Anderson resigned from his job in April, but he had gone on a six-month sabbatical in October after the school became aware of the situation.

The players, who were not identified, have since left the school -- one of them expelled after a hearing held by the school, according to the Post.

--Field Level Media