Ex-Mafia Don ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme Dies Behind Bars at 89

AJ McDougall
·4 min read
Ed Farrand/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Ed Farrand/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Francis Salemme, the head of a New England crime family known as “Cadillac Frank,” died in federal prison last week, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was 89. At the time of his death, he was in Missouri, serving a life sentence for the 1993 slaying of a Boston nightclub owner.

The bureau’s online records indicate that Salemme died last Tuesday, but the cause or circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately available. The 89-year-old’s death was first reported Sunday by WPRI-TV.

In 2018, a jury convicted Salemme and his co-defendant Paul Weadick of killing Steven DiSarro, the 43-year-old owner of The Channel club. Prosecutors argued at trial that DiSarro had been murdered because Salemme and his son, who had vested interests as “silent partners” in The Channel, suspected he might supply information to federal investigators.

“The world is better off without him,” Nick DiSarro, Steven’s son, told WPRI after learning of his death. “Good riddance.”

“It’s a good day for the families that he’s destroyed,” Mike DiSarro, another son, said to The Boston Globe.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Federal Bureau of Investigation</div>
Federal Bureau of Investigation

Salemme had been living in witness protection in Georgia under the assumed name of Richard Parker when Steven DiSarro’s remains were unearthed behind a Rhode Island mill in 2016. When he heard that the authorities were searching for DiSarro in Providence, Salemme fled Atlanta. He was arrested in Connecticut several days later.

Salemme’s rap sheet read like a true gangster. In the 1960s, he was imprisoned for 16 years for maiming a lawyer in a car-bomb attack, but had also admitted to killing eight people as a young man. He was released from prison in 1988, whereupon he was “made” into the Patriarca crime family.

In 1989, Salemme survived an assassination attempt outside a suburban Boston pancake house, escaping with bullet wounds to his chest and legs. That year, then-boss Raymond “Junior” Patriarca led a family induction ceremony that was secretly recorded by the FBI, leading to his imprisonment three years later. Salemme, still recovering from his injuries, had not attended the meeting, and took over as the head of the Patriarca family after Junior went away.

Salemme was caught in a federal racketeering dragnet in 1995, a case that also ensnared gangster James “Whitey” Bulger and Salemme’s best friend, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi. When Salemme learned that his sidekick and Bulger, a gangland ally, had been longtime FBI informants, he buckled and agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts of racketeering, loansharking and extortion in 1999.

“I want no part of anything ever again… I’ve learned my lesson,” Salemme told a judge, according to the Associated Press. “Shame on me if it happens again.”

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but agreed to cooperate with the government in exchange for a reduced sentence, testifying against Bulger’s former FBI handler, John J. Connolly Jr., in the ex-fed’s own racketeering trial in 2002. But Salemme continued to maintain he knew nothing about DiSarro’s disappearance, and was placed in witness protection in 2003.

It was Flemmi who had first connected Salemme to DiSarro, testifying that he saw Salemme’s son, “Frankie Boy,” strangling DiSarro while Paul Weadick held his legs and Salemme looked on. (“Frankie Boy” Salemme died in 1995.) Prosecutors were unable to make murder charges stick without a body, but in 2004 indicted the aging gangster on charges of making false statements and obstructing justice during a 1999 interrogation about nightclub owner’s death.

Salemme took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to five years in prison in 2008. He was free and back in witness protection by 2009. “I will categorically deny that I had anything to do with the DiSarro assault, murder,” Salemme told the court after his plea, according to the Boston Herald. “That’s for his family and that’s for my family.”

Asked if his client was planning to testify as a witness in an upcoming murder trial for Connolly, defense attorney Robert George said, “Mr. Salemme has no intention of ever appearing in a courtroom again.”

Back before a judge during his 2018 trial, Salemme was “more disappointed for Paul Weadick than for himself” by the jury’s conviction, according to his new lawyer, Steven Boozang, who told Boston.com, “That’s just the kind of guy he is.” (Weadick, 67, remains imprisoned in Pennsylvania, according to Bureau of Prisons data.)

To the Globe on Sunday, Boozang said, “There are two sides to all human beings. There was certainly some good in him.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Unbeaten Darnold leads playoff hopeful Panthers vs. Steelers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback and has the Panthers (5-8) in control of their playoff destiny with four games remaining. If the Panthers win out, beginning Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll win the NFC South. “I think the bigge

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • 'A dream for more than 30 years': Argentina fans in Montreal celebrate World Cup victory

    Deafening cheers erupted both inside Café Conca d'Oro and out on the streets in Montreal's Little Italy when, after 120 minutes of game play and a penalty shootout, Argentina became World Cup winners for the first time since 1986. "It's a dream for more than 30 years," said Argentina fan Makram Gribaa, who watched the game from outside the cafe — chanting and cheering in sub-zero temperatures. More than 100 people packed into the cafe early Sunday, creating a sea of blue and white hours before t

  • What Chris Boucher wants for Christmas

    Chris Boucher wasn't used to having presents under the tree growing up but the Toronto Raptors star is now an avid video-game player who is very clear about what he would like this Christmas.&nbsp;