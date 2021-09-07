Ex-Love Islander Shannon Singh says she was 'bullied' on reunion show in tearful post

Photo credit: Joel Anderson/ITV

After Sunday's reunion special, Love Island's Shannon Singh has shared a tearful message to fans about her time on the show.

To recap, Shannon was dumped from the villa after just 48-hours, when Chloe Burrows decided to recouple with Aaron Francis. Love Island fans weren't happy with the dumping, and took to Twitter to share their frustration.

Following the reunion episode, Shannon herself took to socials to brand the reunion a "waste of time." She told her followers: "Well guys, that was a f***ing waste of time, but I went, Miss 48-hour gang."

But after initially making light of the situation, she later shared a tearful post to Twitch. Talking to her fans, she said: "I’m in a really weird headspace, guys. I’m really sad to be honest."

Photo credit: Twitch/Shannon Singh

Speaking about the reunion, Shannon continued with: "I just feel like the show has completely mugged me off, if I’m completely honest. Last night I was really angry as I sat about for nine hours all day. They mic’ed me up, briefed me on questions and then completely disregarded me, which was fine. I just thought, after how they dumped me, I thought I’d get some better treatment."

While Shannon admitted it was nice to catch up with her former Islanders, she was visibly upset in the clip as she added, "I’ve been crying and stuff all day, as I just feel like I’ve been completely humiliated in front of everyone."

"I just thought it was really unnecessary to be honest. It was kind of bullying, a little bit."

Cosmopolitan UK has reached out to ITV2 for comment.





