Ex-Louisville coach and Hall of Famer Denny Crum hospitalized after second stroke

Denny Crum, former Louisville head coach, suffered a stroke this past week. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Denny Crum, the Hall of Fame coach who won two national championships with Louisville, suffered his second stroke in two years and is recovering at the hospital.

Jonathan Israel, a principal fundraiser for the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, released a statement on Twitter late Tuesday night sharing the news.

Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum suffered a stroke this past week and is now recovering in a local hospital. Coach Crum and his family appreciates the thoughts, prayers and also their privacy while he is recovering. No other statements -Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation — Jonathan Israel (@LouisvilleNomad) May 21, 2019

The 82-year-old retired coach suffered a stroke while on a fishing trip in Alaska in August 2017 and was taken to the hospital via helicopter. Crum told reporters there were no major problems doctors could find after the stroke and he returned home with his wife, Susan, shortly afterward.

Crum coached the Cardinals from 1971-2001 and went 675-295 (.696) in his 30-year tenure. His teams missed the NCAA tournament only seven times and reached the Final Four six times. Louisville won the national title in 1980 and 1986.

Crum was at the helm during Louisville’s transition from the Missouri Valley Conference, where they played from the 1964-74 seasons, to the Metro Conference (’75-94) to Conference USA (’95-04). He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1994.

