Ex Lazio Captain Praises Inter Milan Coach: ‘He Grows More With Each Passing Year’

Former Lazio captain Marco Parolo feels that Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi “grows more with each passing year.”

Parolo praised his old coach in an interview published in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Parolo and Inzaghi spent a number of seasons together at Lazio.

The Italian international was a key figure at the heart of the Biancocelesti midfielder under Inzaghi.

Under the now-Inter coach, Lazio got themselves in the Champions League, won domestic silverware, and even pushed for the Serie A title.

Parolo got an up-close-and-personal view of working under Inzaghi.

And now, it is Inter who are enjoying the 48-year-old’s good work.

Inzaghi has been Nerazzurri coach since 2021. He has won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia twice, and the Supercoppa Italiana three times since taking over.

Meanwhile, in 2023 Inter reached the Champions League final. They have established themselves as credible contenders at the highest European level under Inzaghi.

Marco Parolo: “Simone Inzaghi Grows More With Each Passing Year”

Parolo certainly worked with Inzaghi during some excellent season.

But the former Lazio captain was not a part of the coach’s most successful campaigns. Rather, those have come since he arrived at Inter.

Parolo said of Inzaghi that “He grows more as a coach with each passing year.”

‘That was already the case at Lazio. And it’s the same at Inter.”

“I believe that the ups and downs they’ve had this year are because last season they just had the Scudetto on their minds,” Parolo then said of Inter.

“This season, it’s the Champions League that’s at the front of their mind,” he then said.

“And then there have been some setbacks in the league.”

“They’re still the favourites for the Scudetto,” he argued, however.

“But facing Lazio won’t be easy. It’s a match that’s very emotional match for him. And then maybe unintentionally he’s not able to give his players all the energy he usually does.”